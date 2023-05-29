Home

CMAT 2023 Result DATE: NTA Likely to Declare Results Soon, Check Latest Update Here

CMAT 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the final CMAT 2023 merit list will be published on the main website in accordance with applicants’ cumulative performance. The scorecard issued by th NTA with the results will include information such as the All India Rank (AIR), overall scores, and sectional marks obtained.

Candidates will be contacted for subsequent admission rounds of the screening process at MBA institutions based on the CMAT result 2023.

CMAT 2023 RESULTS: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results

Visit the official website of CMAT i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on “CMAT 2023: Download scorecard” link

Add all the details which include your application number, date of birth, and security pin. After filling out the form, click the “Submit” button.

The NTA CMAT 2023 score will appear on your screen.

Download the result and save it for future records.

It is advised that you print the CMAT results for future documentation.

CMAT 2023 RESULTS: Here are some of the important details

Soon after the formal announcement of the CMAT 2023 result, the same will be available on the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Candidates must enter their CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth and security pin on the result portal to view their results.

The NTA administered the CMAT 2023 exam on May 4, this year, in two sessions

The first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Questions on logical reasoning, linguistic comprehension, general awareness, and innovation and entrepreneurship were included in the CMAT 2023 question paper.

It also included questions on quantitative approaches and data interpretation. Each section contained 20 questions worth four marks each.

It should be noted that the CMAT selection procedure will begin shortly after the NTA CMAT results 2023 are announced.

The first round of group discussions will be held at the institutes accepting CMAT results.

Students who pass the initial phase of the admissions process will be invited to either a personal interview or a written ability test, or both.

