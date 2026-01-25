Home

CMAT 2026 Exam today; NTA CMAT provisional answer key, result expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

The CMAT-2026 results will be processed based on the Final Answer Keys

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2026 today, January 25, 2026, through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in a single shift. The NTA CMAT exam is slated to commence from 09:00 A.M. and conclude by 12:00 PМ. Candidates are advised to carry the NTA CMAT admit card inside the examination hall. After the examination is concluded, NTA will publish the CMAT provisional answer key, CMAT response sheet, and question papers attempted by the candidates on the NTA website.

When will NTA release the CMAT provisional answer key?

At present, NTA has not released any exact date and time for the publication of the answer key. According to the information bulletin, the NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://cmat.nta.nic.in with a public notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key(s) declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CMAT-2026 will be entertained.

CMAT Answer Key 2026: How to download NTA CMAT Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at https://cmat.nta.nic.in/. Look for the link that reads, “Release of Provisional Answer Key for the Candidates of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026-reg.’ Enter the login details such as application number, password, and security pin. Your NTA CMAT admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save the result for future reference.

Credentials required to download the CMAT answer key

application number

password

captcha code

The result for CMAT-2026 will be processed based on the Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after the Declaration of Result of CMAT-2026 will be entertained. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions.

