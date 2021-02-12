CMAT Admit Card 2021: The admit cards of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) are expected to be released anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check the and download the admit card on the official portal- cmat.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, will release the CMAT Admit Card 2021. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Admit Card to be RELEASED on THIS DATE, Get Direct Link And Other Details Here

However, the candidates should note that the CMAT Admit Card 2021 is an important document, which should be carried by the candidates to the examination centre. The CMAT Admit Card 2021 gives details such as candidate's roll number, candidate's name, date of birth, category, father's name, gender, application number etc.

After it is released, if candidates are unable to download admit cards from the website, they may approach the helpline between 10 AM to 5 PM.

“In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the admit card and confirmation page, the candidate may immediately approach the helpline between 10 am to 5 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later,” NTA said.

CMAT Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download

1) Visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the admit card link. Enter the login credentials: Application number and password or date of birth

3) Click on the ‘sign in’ button.

4) Download the CMAT 2021 hall ticket

5) Check for the details mentioned on the admit card and take its print out for future reference