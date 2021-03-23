CMAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the CMAT admit card 2021 release date, time. The CMAT 2021 candidates must note that the CMAT admit card 2021 will be released tomorrow, i.e. March 24, 2021. According to the reports, the NTA is likely to release the CMAT admit card tomorrow by 10 AM. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the admit card. Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in. Also Read - CMAT Exam Date 2021 Released At cmat.nta.nic.in, Admit Card To Be Available From THIS Date

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - NTA Postpones CMAT 2021 Exam, Registration Process Reopened at cmat.nta.nic.in | Details Here

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in. Also Read - CMAT 2021 Admit Cards Likely to be Released Soon, Get Direct Link And Other Details Here

Step 2: Click on the link to download admit card

Step 3: Clicking the said link will open up a login page. Here, candidate will have to enter their application number, password, and security pin that displays on the screen.

Step 4: On the dashboard, click on the link to download the hall ticket.

Click 5: Admit card will be open in pdf file.

Click 6: Candidate should then save the pdf file, and also print the same.

Important Details:

CMAT Exam will be held on 31st March 2021, in 2 shifts.

The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12, and 12:30 pm. And the second shift will be from 3 PM to 6, 6:30 PM.

The shift end time will be the former, for those who have not taken up the optional section.

NTA has introduced an “optional section”, namely Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Optional Section will have 25 questions, of 100 marks.

CMAT 2021 admit card include the exam center, and shift.

It is important for all who download the hall ticket, to look up their exam center both via google map, and physically.