CMAT Admit card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA on Wednesday released the CMAT Admit card 2022 on its official website. Candidates planning to appear for the Common Management Admission Test(CMAT) exam can download the official website of NTA CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in. They can download their Admit Cards using their application number and date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on April 09, 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.

CMAT Admit card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of NTA CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card for CMAT-2022 “

“ You will be directed to a new page.

Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your CMAT Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. They are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2022, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in.