CMAT Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT admit card on its web portal. Candidates preparing for the exams can download the admit card from the official website of CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in. Also Read - UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Posts at upenergy.in| Check Details Here

According to the schedule, the exams will be held on April 9, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6: 00 PM. Also Read - Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 24 Posts; Apply Online at incometaxindia.gov.in

Here’s How to Download CMAT Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website of CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “ CMAT Admit Card 2022″ on the homepage.

on the homepage. Enter the login credentials, such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your CMAT Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the CMAT Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

CMAT Admit Card 2022: Click Here to Download(Link to be active soon)

All About CMAT Exam:

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. The exam is conducted to evaluate the candidate’s ability across various segments like Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. Also Read - RCFL Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 137 Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at rcfltd.com