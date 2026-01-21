CMAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA CMAT hall tickets soon at cmat.nta.nic.in; exam timings, schedule, advance city slip here

  • Home
live

The NTA CMAT admit card can be accessed at https://cmat.nta.nic.in/.

Published date india.com Published: January 21, 2026 12:24 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CMAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: With only a few days left for the examination to be held, the National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the CMAT Admit Card anytime soon. The NTA CMAT admit card can be accessed at https://cmat.nta.nic.in/. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)- 2025 will be held on January 25, 2026 (Sunday) in Single Shifts from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The competitive exam will be held at different locations throughout the country. To access the NTA CMAT admit card, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth. It is to be noted that CMAT advance city slip has been released.

Live Updates

  • Jan 21, 2026 12:39 PM IST

    CMAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Why is NTA CMAT exam held?

    The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

    This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions. Till 2018, the Test was conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA is conducting this Test since 2019.

    The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE – Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges / Affiliated Colleges

  • Jan 21, 2026 12:37 PM IST


    CMAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Login details required to check NTA CMAT hall tickets

    The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip for CMAT – 2026 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth).

  • Jan 21, 2026 12:36 PM IST

    CMAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA CMAT exam timing

    The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)- 2025 will be held from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

  • Jan 21, 2026 12:35 PM IST

    CMAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA CMAT exam date

    The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)- 2025 will be held on January 25, 2026 (Sunday) in Single Shifts from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

  • Jan 21, 2026 12:35 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the CMAT Admit Card anytime soon.

