CMAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA CMAT hall tickets soon at cmat.nta.nic.in; exam timings, schedule, advance city slip here

The NTA CMAT admit card can be accessed at https://cmat.nta.nic.in/.

CMAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: With only a few days left for the examination to be held, the National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the CMAT Admit Card anytime soon. The NTA CMAT admit card can be accessed at https://cmat.nta.nic.in/. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)- 2025 will be held on January 25, 2026 (Sunday) in Single Shifts from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The competitive exam will be held at different locations throughout the country. To access the NTA CMAT admit card, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth. It is to be noted that CMAT advance city slip has been released.

