CMAT Exam Date 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already announced the date for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. As per the announcement, the exam will be held on March 31, 2021. The interested candidates can log in to the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in for more information on exam date and other details. Also Read - CMAT Exam Date 2021 Released At cmat.nta.nic.in, Admit Card To Be Available From THIS Date

As per the earlier announcement, the NTA will hold the CMAT 2021 exam in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9 AM and will continue till 12 PM, and the second shift will start from 3 PM and continue till 6 PM. Also Read - NTA likely To Release JEE Main 2021 April application form Soon | CHECK Details Here

Notably, the CMAT 2021 candidates who have opted for the additional section named “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra time. In the meantime, students must note that the admit cards for GMAT 2021 exam are likely to be issued on March 24, 2021. Also Read - JEE Main March 2021 Answer Key Likely To Be Released On THIS Date, CHECK Details Here

CMAT Exam 2021: Question Pattern

Types of Questions No. of Questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data 25 100 Interpretation, Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Optional) 25 100

The NTA has advised the students to visit NTA website at nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in for any update regarding CMAT 2021.

In the meantime, it is expected that the CMAT Admit Card 2021 will be released today. Students appearing for the CMAT 2021 exams can visit the official website to download the examination admit card. Notably, the candidates will be able to download the CMAT 2021 examination admit card by clicking on the admit card link given and entering the application number and the registration details in the link provided.

CMAT Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Download CMAT Admit Card 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Password to login

Step 5: Your CMAT 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take printout for future reference