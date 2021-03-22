New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has released the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT Exam Date 2021. The CMAT 2021 exam is scheduled on March 31, 2021. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can download the admit card before 10 AM of March 24, 2021. The candidates can check the official dates by visiting the official website of the agency i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NTA Postpones CMAT 2021 Exam, Registration Process Reopened at cmat.nta.nic.in | Details Here

The NTA has released a notification stating the exam date, and the admit card releasing date. Students can download the notification released from here – CMAT Exam Date 2021 official notification.

The official notification read, "In continuation of Public Notice dated February 12, 2021, on the request received from AICTE, an additional course titled "Innovation and Entrepreneurship" has been added in Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2021. As options of the candidates on the above additional section were sought, the CMAT-2021 Examination was postponed, and the candidates were allowed to exercise their option." CMAT Exam Date 2021 is now finalized to be conducted on March 31, 2021.

Important Details:

The CMAT 2021 will be held in two shifts – the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The candidates who have opted for the additional section namely “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra.

Students would need their application number, date of birth or password to download their CMAT Admit Card 2021.

As the CMAT Exam Date 2021 is released now, students must start preparing thoroughly for the Examination. The official website of CMAT – NTA is cmat.nta.nic.in.