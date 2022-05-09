CMI 2022 Entrance Exam Admit Card: As per the latest update, the Chennai Mathematical Institute(CMI) will release the CMI 2022 entrance exam admit card on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website of the Institute at www.cmi.ac.in. Earlier, the CMI 2022 Hall tickets were scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 10.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 21,000; Graduates Can Apply For 86 Posts at becil.com

The CMI Entrance Examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022. "Students registered for the KVPY-2021 exam to be held on Sunday, 22 May who wish to apply to the BSc programme at CMI may write a make-up entrance exam for CMI on Monday, 23 May at 10:00 am", reads the official notification.

Here’s a List of Academic Programmes offered at CMI

Admission will be made to the following programmes in 2022–23.

B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics and Computer Science (3-year course).

B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics and Physics (3-year course).

M.Sc. in Mathematics.

M.Sc. in Computer Science.

M.Sc. in Data Science.

Ph.D. in Mathematics.

Ph.D. in Computer Science.

Ph.D. in Physics.

CMI 2022 Entrance Exam: Check Examination Centre

The entrance examinations for 2022-23 will take place on May 22, 2022 at the following locations:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Durgapur, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Kolkata, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Silchar, Siliguri, Srinagar, Tiruchi, Trivandrum, Visakhapatnam.

CMI 2022 Entrance Exam Admit Card: Here’s How to Download