New Delhi: World’s largest coal producer Coal India Limited (CIL) has on Wednesday announced fresh recruitment to fill in 9,000 vacancies in various posts. Reports tell that 4,000 of the recruitments will be for the executive cadre. The details of the vacancies will be hosted on the official website of CIL, i.e., coalindia.in.

The recruitment drive comes as a relief at a time when India is witnessing one of its worst economic slowdown in nearly 7 years. The state-run miner company, which also happens to be India’s second-largest public sector unit (PSU) employer after Indian Railways.

If reports are to be believed, the recruitment drive has been lauded as one of the biggest of the decade. Last year, the mining company recruited as many as 1,200 people.

According to CIL officials, the company plans to recruit 900 candidates through advertisements and interview-based entrance in the junior category, another 400 people will be recruited from campus placements, and 100 more are to be miscellaneous recruitments like medical officers and so on. Coal India will also recruit around 2200 additional executives through competitive examinations, an executive told The Economic Times.

The company is also expected to recruit around 5000 workers and technical hands.

CIL is a coal mining corporate PSU that came into existence in November 1975. it is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. The company has increased its recruitments after more than 12,000 employees retired every year over the span of three years leaving many positions vacant. Coal mining in the Government sector had started in India in the year 1956. Till then, it was totally under the private sector.