Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Medical Executives. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of CIL at coalindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of vacant posts will be filled. The last date to submit the application form is till October 29, 2022. "CIL invites applications from energetic and dedicated Medical Personnel to work in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)," reads the official notification.
Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, application form, vacancies, and other details here.
BCCL Medical Executives Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Opening date of receipt of Applications: September 30, 2022
- Last date of receipt of Applications: October 29, 2022
BCCL Medical Executives Vacancy
- Sr.Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3): 28 posts
- Sr. Medical Officer (E3): 13 posts
BCCL Medical Executives Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Qualification & Experience for Post of Sr. Medical Specialists (E4 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine – Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience.
- Qualification for Post of Medical Specialists (E3 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine – Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized PG Degree/DNB. For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.
BCCL Medical Executives Salary
Grade/ Scale of Pay
- E-4: Rs 70,000- 2,00,000**
- E-3: Rs 60,000- 1,80,000**
- Sr. Medical Officer (E3) E-3: Rs 60,000- 1,80,000**
How to Apply For BCCL Medical Executives Vacancy?
How to Apply For BCCL Medical Executives Vacancy?

The sample application form for the post of Medical Executive is enclosed. The candidates will be required to send the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with self attested copy of the testimonials through Speed Post to General Manager (Personnel/EE), Bharat Coking Coal Limited at Executive Establishment, Koyla Bhawan, Post: Koyla Nagar, BCCL Township, Dist Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826005 which should reach on or before 5.00 PM of 29.10.2022. The application of the candidates not received within the stipulated date and time, will not be entertained.