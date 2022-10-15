Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection procedure through the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - IRCTC Apprentice Trainees Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in Till Oct 25. Read Details Here

Grade/ Scale of Pay

E-4: Rs 70,000- 2,00,000**

Rs 70,000- 2,00,000** E-3: Rs 60,000- 1,80,000**

Rs 60,000- 1,80,000** Sr. Medical Officer (E3) E-3: Rs 60,000- 1,80,000**

Direct Link: Download Coal India Medical Executives Application Form

How to Apply For BCCL Medical Executives Vacancy?

The sample application form for the post of Medical Executive is enclosed. The candidates will be required to send the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with self attested copy of the testimonials through Speed Post to General Manager (Personnel/EE), Bharat Coking Coal Limited at Executive Establishment, Koyla Bhawan, Post: Koyla Nagar, BCCL Township, Dist Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826005 which should reach on or before 5.00 PM of 29.10.2022. The application of the candidates not received within the stipulated date and time, will not be entertained. Also Read - CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Posts at ceeri.res.in. Check Salary Here