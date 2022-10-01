Coal India Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Medical Executives. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of CIL at coalindia.in. A total of 41 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants can submit the application form till October 29, 2022. No application fee will be charged from the candidates. They may be posted anywhere in Subsidiary Companies as per the requirements of the Company. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, application form, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 9, 11 Registration Data For 2022-23 Session. Check Official Notification Here

Coal India Medical Executives Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date of receipt of Applications: September 30, 2022

Last date of receipt of Applications: October 29, 2022

Coal India Medical Executives Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancies

Sr.Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3): 28 posts

Sr. Medical Officer (E3): 13 posts

Coal India Medical Executives Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Qualification & Experience for Post of Sr. Medical Specialists (E4 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine – Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience.

For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine – Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience. Qualification for Post of Medical Specialists (E3 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine – Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized PG Degree/DNB. For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.

Direct Link: Download Coal India Medical Executives Application Form

Coal India Medical Executives Salary