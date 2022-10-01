Coal India Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Medical Executives. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of CIL at coalindia.in. A total of 41 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants can submit the application form till October 29, 2022. No application fee will be charged from the candidates. They may be posted anywhere in Subsidiary Companies as per the requirements of the Company. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, application form, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - CBSE Extends Last Date To Upload Class 9, 11 Registration Data For 2022-23 Session. Check Official Notification Here
Coal India Medical Executives Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Opening date of receipt of Applications: September 30, 2022
- Last date of receipt of Applications: October 29, 2022
Coal India Medical Executives Vacancy
Name of the posts and number of vacancies
- Sr.Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3): 28 posts
- Sr. Medical Officer (E3): 13 posts
Coal India Medical Executives Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Qualification & Experience for Post of Sr. Medical Specialists (E4 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine – Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience.
- Qualification for Post of Medical Specialists (E3 grade): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine – Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized PG Degree/DNB. For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.
Coal India Medical Executives Salary
Grade/ Scale of Pay
Grade/ Scale of Pay
- E-4: Rs 70,000- 2,00,000**
- E-3: Rs 60,000- 1,80,000**
- Sr. Medical Officer (E3) E-3: Rs 60,000- 1,80,000**
Coal India Medical Executives Selection Procedure
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.
How to Apply For Coal India Medical Executives Posts?
- The sample application form for the post of Medical Executive is enclosed. The candidates will be required to send the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with self attested copy of the testimonials through Speed Post to General Manager (Personnel/EE), Bharat Coking Coal Limited at Executive Establishment, Koyla Bhawan, Post: Koyla Nagar, BCCL Township, Dist Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826005 which should reach on or before 5.00 PM of 29.10.2022.
- The application of the candidates not received within the stipulated date and time, will not be entertained. No other mode of delivery (by hand/e-mail/couriers, etc.) of applications would be accepted/entertained.