Coal India Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited (CIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Medical Executives. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of CIL at coalindia.in. The registration process will begin on September 29. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 108 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to submit the application form is October 29.

Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply. Candidates may be posted anywhere in Subsidiary Companies as per the requirements of the Company. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details here.

Coal India Recruitment Registration Dates

Opening date of receipt of Applications: September 29, 2022

Last date of receipt of Applications: October 29, 2022

Coal India Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancy

Sr. Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist(E3): 39 posts

Sr.Medical Officer(E3): 68 posts

Sr.Medical Officer(Dental)(E-3): 01 posts

Coal India Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Sr. Medical Specialist (E4): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine -minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience. For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.

Medical Specialist(E3): For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine -minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized PG Degree/DNB. For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.

Sr.Medical Officer(E3): MBBS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India. For all the posts – Age, Qualification & Experience, the cut-off date would be 31.08.2022.

Coal India Selection Procedure

The mode of selection will be based on personal interview as laid down in the "Policy for Decentralized recruitment of Medical Executives at CIL/Subsidiary level" as available in CIL website (https://www.coalindia.in/info bank/circulars/) as well as further amendment and clarification thereto. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download Coal India Recruitment Notification

Coal India Salary

E-4: Rs 70,000- 2,00,000

Rs 70,000- 2,00,000 E-3: Rs 60,000- 1,80,000

Rs 60,000- 1,80,000 Sr.Medical Officer(E3) : Rs 60,000- 1,80,000*

: Rs 60,000- 1,80,000* Sr. Medical Officer(Dental) (E-3): Rs 60,000- 1,80,000*

How to Apply For Coal India Jobs?