Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard or ICG (East) has released a short recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for various Group C Civilian posts including that of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fireman, Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), ICE Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/MT Tech/MT Tecg, MTS Maali, MTS Peon, MTS Daftary and others. Candidates can download the application form from the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, indiancoastguard.gov.in. A total of 80 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Assistant Employment Officer, Other Posts; Apply Online at upsc.gov.in

The offline application will end on: January 31, 2022.

Name of the Posts and the number of vacancies

Engine Driver: 8

Sarang Lascar: 3

Motor Transport Driver: 24

Fireman: 6

ICE Fitter (Skilled): 6

Store Keeper Grade-II: 4

Spray Painter: 1

MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech: 6

MTS (Mali): 3

MTS (Peon): 10

MTS (Daftary): 3

MTS (Sweeper): 3

Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled): 1

Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled): 1

Labourer: 1

Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Engine Driver (Group C), Sarang Lascar: Rs.5200-20200+2400 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100

Fireman, Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Store Keeper, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech: Rs.5200+20200+1900 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 19900-63200

MTS, Worker, Electrical Fitter, Labourer: Rs.5200-20200+1800 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs. 18000-56900.

How to Apply?

Application forms can be downloaded from the official website. Eligible and interested Candidates are required to send their application along with self-attested copies of certificates by ordinary post only to ”The Commander, Coast Guard Region (E), Near Napier Bridge, Chennai- 600009”. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here