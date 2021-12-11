Indian Coast Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard(ICG) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for various posts including that of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper, Lascar, and others. Eligible candidates are advised to download their application form from the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.Also Read - UGC NET Phase II Exam 2021: NTA Releases New Exam Dates on nta.nic.in | Check Fresh Schedule

The recruitment has been issued in the employment newspaper (11 December to 17 December 2021) and the deadline to submit the offline applications form is within 30th days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Candidates can submit their applications form from the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Name of Posts and number of vacancies

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 96 posts will be filled.

Engine Driver: 5 Posts

Sarang Lascar: 2 Posts

Fire Engine Driver: 5 Posts

Fireman: 53 Posts

Civilian Motor Transport Driver: 11 Posts

Motor Transport Fitter: 5 Posts

Store Keeper Grade 2: 3 Posts

Spray Painter – 1 Post

Motor Transport Mechanic: 1 Post

Lascar: 5 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon): 3 Posts

Unskilled Labour: 2 Posts

Indian Coast Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar: PB – 1, 5200-20200 + Rs. 2400 (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix – 4 Rs. 25,500

Fire Engine Driver: PB – 1, 5200-20200 + Rs. 2000 (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix – 3, Rs. 21,700

Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper Grade 2, Spray Painter, Motor Transport Mechanic, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff (Peon)and Unskilled Labour – PB – 1, 5200-20200 + Rs. 1900 (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix – 2 Rs. 19900

For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website.