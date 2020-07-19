New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus pandemice, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has cancelled the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2020) scheduled on July 27 and July 28.

Issuing a notification, the university said,”Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 scheduled on July 27 and 28 is cancelled. Further notification on the matter will be issued later.”

The entrance examination for admission to various streams was earlier scheduled to be conducted in April. But due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the university had postponed the exams then.

For admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes like –MVoc, MCA, BVoc, BBA, BCom LLB, and LLB, Cochin University of Science and Technology conducts an online entrance test anually called CAT.

The application form of CAT 2020 was released on January 8 and the last date of application was February 10.