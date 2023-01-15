Home

Uttar Pradesh School Update: Gorakhpur Schools Upto Class 12 To Remain Closed on Jan 16, 17. Check Details Here

School Closing News: The Gorakhpur District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to Class 12 for two days.

Schools to remain closed in Gorakhpur till Jan 17 due to cold

Gorakhpur School Closing News: The Gorakhpur District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to Class 12 for two days on January 16, 2023, and January 17, 2023, in view of the cold wave. As per the order, the schools that have already scheduled their pre-board and practical exams can conduct the exams from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The order was issued today, January 15.

News Agency ANI tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh | As the temperature dips, Gorakhpur DM has announced that educational work for classes LKG-12th, at all schools in the district to remain closed on January 16 & 17. Schools that have scheduled pre-boards or practical exams can conduct exams from 10am-2pm.”

Due to the extreme cold and heavy fog, the Uttar Pradesh government has revised school timing in several districts. The major places where the school timings have been changed include Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and other districts. The city of Uttar Pradesh is still under the grip of a severe cold wave.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department predicted dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, the circular read, ANI Reported. Meanwhile, Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are likely to dip from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted, as icy northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains, PTI reported.

Chandigarh Schools

In a similar manner, District Education Office, Chandigarh has extended the winter vacation in the city up to January 21. The schools have been directed to remain shut upto class 8. Schools will continue as per previous instructions for classes 9 to 12.

Haryana Schools

Earlier, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana extended winter holidays in all government and private schools till January 21, 2023. The schools are scheduled to reopen on January 23 (Monday). However, owing to the upcoming board examinations, class 10 and 12 students are required to attend classes.