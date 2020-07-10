College Admission 2020: As several state board class 12 results have already been published and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Class 12 results were out on Saturday, now all eyes are on college admission 2020. This will be the first time that the academic calendar is postponed to this far. Last updated, this time the academic session will be from September to August. Also Read - School fails student who asked for fee receipt? Avanish Yadav's Facebook post claims he was given zero in all subjects in CBSE 10th exams

In April, the University Grants Commission has issued the academic calendar for colleges in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its latest guidelines, the UGC has said, "The relevant details, if need be, pertaining to the Admissions and Academic Calendar in the universities and colleges shall be issued separately in place of those mentioned in the earlier guidelines issued on 29th April, 2020."

So far, it has not issued any revised guideline for college admission.

Going by the earlier calendar, these are the dates to consider:

Admission Process: August 1 to August 31

1st Year classes: September 1

End of 1st year: May 25, 2021

Examinations: Between May 26, 2021, and June 25, 2021

Next session: August 2

UGC had also suggested colleges should switch to the online mode of classes even after the COVID-19 situation improves. At least 25 per cent of the syllabus needs to be taught online.

The colleges have also been asked to train its teachers in information communication technology and help them access digital teaching tools.

However, the academic calendar is subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation.