Bengaluru: The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has decided to reopen degree, diploma and engineering colleges from November 17. However, it would not be compulsory for the students to attend the classes physically. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Karnataka: BJP Names Kadadi, Gasti as Candidates; Kharge From Congress Files Nomination

“November 17 we will be opening colleges for students who want to come voluntarily, it is not compulsory. Students and parents have to give consent for attending classes, otherwise, they can attend online classes”, said Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan. Also Read - HD Kumaraswamy Oath-Taking Ceremony Live News Updates: JD(S) Leader Sworn-in as karnataka Chief Minister

He added, “Students can register online, those students wanting to attend classes by coming to colleges should have consent from their parents. Depending on the strength- how the classes have to be held, in how many batches- everything will be decided along with all the necessary safety SOPs.”

Narayan, who is also the in-charge for Higher Education Department said for students who will stay at SC/ST, social welfare and OBC hostels all necessary safety measures will be taken, also necessary transport arrangements will be made to facilitate smooth conduct of classes.

The development comes after CM Yediyurappa chaired the meeting of officials from health, social welfare, backward class, finance, transport and education departments, along with Narayan regarding starting classes in degree colleges.

Notably, universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines of the ministry of home affairs have allowed the schools to reopen across the country after October 15 in a graded manner. The decision will, however, be taken by the state governments and the administration of the Union territories.