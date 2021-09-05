New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday announced the phase-wise reopening of the campus from Monday under which the PhD and other students who are required to use the laboratory are permitted to enter the campus from Monday. Under this phase-wise reopening of the university, the final year PhD students are allowed to complete their thesis within the stipulated deadline of December 31, 2021.Also Read - UP Schools Reopening Update: Govt Mandates Covid-19 Vaccine For Teachers and School Staffs

According to the JNU administration, students with disabilities will also be allowed to enter the university. At present, the campus will open with 50 per cent capacity. Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library will also presume to work with 50 per cent capacity. However, the monsoon semester classes and examinations will be conducted online. Also Read - BMC Seals Mumbai's St Joseph's School After 16 Students Test Positive for COVID-19

However, different universities are making separate guidelines for the students coming from the states with a high Covid infection rate (prominently Kerala, Northeast, and Maharashtra). The University administration also said that students will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report from the last 72 hours coming from the states and it is likely to be made mandatory to have both doses of the vaccine. Also Read - Tamil Nadu College Reopening News: Colleges & Universities Can Reopen From Sept 1 | Check Guidelines

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued standard operating procedures SOPs for reopening the schools and colleges with 50 per cent seating arrangement in the national capital. P C Joshi, DU Vice-Chancellor welcomed the DDMA’s recommendation and said that the Delhi University (DU) is planning to start campus activities in a phased manner. A high-level meeting was conducted in the university regarding the reopening of the campus. “DU comprises students not just from Delhi but also from across the country and abroad, thus we have to consider how they all can be included,” Joshi asserted.

(With Inputs from IANS)