New Delhi: Country's premier institution Jawaharlal Nehru University is all set to reopen partially from November 2 after months-long Coronavirus-induced lockdown. In the first phase, the University will resume only for final-year PHD research scholars, students and project staff members who need access to laboratories and special centres for work and studies.

In the second phase of reopening which will commence from November 16, hostels will start functioning, a report by India Today said. However, the authorities will first determine the success of the first phase of reopening before giving a nod to the second phase of unlocking.

Phase 1 Reopening:

Students who want access to labs will need a certificate signed by their supervisors granting them permission to use laboratory for work

Process to be followed by students if they wish to join varsity from November 2:

A mandatory self-declaration form will need to be filled by students if they want to join college from November 2. They will need to undergo a seven-day quarantine after arriving in Delhi. Aarogya Setu app will be made compulsory for those joining the university.

What’s now allowed on the campus:

The central library, canteens and dhabas will remain shut for now. Students won’t be allowed to gather in large crowds.