College reopening news: In compliance with the directives of the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Punjab government on Saturday gave its nod to the opening of higher education institutions from September 21 for PhD scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work. Although, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed in the state for now.

As per the orders, online distance learning will be permitted and encouraged but schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes.

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra, in an official statement, said 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching/tele counseling and related work in areas outside the containment zones, only as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on September 8 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Open air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms, a detailed guidelines issued by Chandra said.

Keeping in view of the raging Coronavirus pandemic, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed.