College, University Reopening News: Looking at the declining cases of coronavirus, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced to reopen colleges and university for pre-final year UG/First year PG students from February 10.

The development comes after the physical classes for final year UG and PG students in the state had resumed on January 11. Teaching and research activities of Ph.D., M.Phil. and other research scholars also have started on the same day in the state.

Odisha's Higher Education Department had earlier issued a notification saying the final semester examinations for UG and PG courses will take place between 16 June and 30 June, while penultimate semester exams will be held from 16 March to 31 March.

On the other hand, the schools for the students of classes 9 and 11 will reopen from February 8 amid strict to COVID-19 guidelines. According to notification issued by the school and mass education department, the regular classroom teaching for students of standards 9 and 11 will be held between 8.30 AM and 10.30 AM six days a week from February 8 to April 30. Moreover, 3 periods will be held in those two hours.