New Delhi: As a precautionary measure, the Aaliyah Institute of Nursing at Ullal in coastal Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka was sealed on Wednesday after 49 nursing students from neighbouring Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of the 104 samples of staff and students tested, 49 BSc nursing students, including 11 boys, who had come for examinations after months-long break, tested positive, Dr H Ashok, nodal officer of Dakshina Kannada district, said.

According to the official, four test reports are pending. The students had stayed there for two hours before they were tested after six male students were found infected on January 29.

Municipal Commissioner Rayappa said 40 students from Kerala studying in the college tested positive for COVID-19 after which the district health officer, nodal officer and himself visited the college and issued the order. Part of the preventive measure, the area has been sealed and other students have been isolated from the infected.

All students from Kerala, which is still witnessing high caseload compared to several other states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have been directed to take the mandatory COVID-19 test before attending college.

A delegation of municipal council officials visited the college Wednesday and city municipal commissioner Rayappa declared the college premises a containment zone and directed that no one should enter or leave the place till February 19.