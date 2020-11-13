College Reopening News: The Karnataka government on Friday said it is planning to reopen colleges in the state from November 17. However, ahead of the reopening, the state government made COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test report mandatory for all the teachers, students and non-teaching staff. Also Read - Green Crackers, Laser Lights: How Some States Plan to Celebrate Diwali This Year | Check List Here

Issuing an order, the state government said that degree, medical and engineering colleges will reopen from November 17, and nursing, AYUSH and paramedical colleges from December 1. Also Read - Karnataka Bypoll Results: Sira Congress Candidate TB Jayachandra Tests Positive For Covid-19

“As per SoP issued from Government of Karnataka, all teachers, students and non-teaching staff members of colleges and hostels shall produce a COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test report, which is done within 72 hours before the day of joining,” the order said. Also Read - Karnataka Bypolls Result 2020 Updates: BJP Wins Both RR Nagar & Sira Seats

The state government instructed the health department staff to collect the samples from teachers, students and non- teaching staff of both colleges and hostels, without any delay and facilitate quick testing.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts and the Special Commissioner (Health) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have been asked to monitor and ensure the testing is carried out in a smooth manner.