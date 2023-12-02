Home

Colleges to Remain Closed in Pondy, Karaikal and Yanam on Dec 4 Due To Cyclone Michaung

In view of 'Cyclone 'Michaung', a holiday has been declared for all colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions on December 4, 2023.

Puducherry: In view of ‘Cyclone ‘Michaung’, a holiday has been declared for all colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions on December 4, 2023. The Directorate Higher And Technical Education Government of Puducherry said in a release on Saturday that due to expected Cyclone ‘Michaung’, a holiday is declared on 04. 12.2023(Monday) for all Colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions.

Schools to Remain closed in Pondy, Karaikal and Yanam on Dec 4 due to Cyclone Michaung

The territorial administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions on December 4. Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny said in a release on Friday that as cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4 all schools would remain closed on that day.

Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and said that residents of North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.4 mm) on December 3(Sunday) and heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4(Monday). It said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. It would reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon. Expected to strike the northern Tamil Nadu coast, particularly targeting Chennai and Machilipatnam, this cyclone is predicted to make landfall around December 4.

Tamil Nadu CM holds preparedness meeting ahead of cyclone ‘Michaung’

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with 12 district collectors and officials on the preparedness ahead of cyclone ‘Michaung’. The Chief Minister said steps should be taken to prevent any electric leakage. If trees fall due to the impact of cyclone, these should be cleared at the earliest, he added. Stalin emphasised having emergency rooms in government hospitals and food centres must be kept ready for any assistance to the needy. He also suggested measures to prevent traffic jams and called for coordination among various departments. He said water pumps should be placed at vulnerable places to prevent water logging.

