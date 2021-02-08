COMEDK 2021: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the exam date of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021. According to the date announced by the board, the COMEDK 2021 exam will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The candidates must note that the examination will be computer based. The complete information brochure will be available on the official website of the board i.e. comedk.org.

The application process is also expected to start soon. Right now the website reads: “Application & details for UGET-2021 will be available soon.“

The announcement of COMEDK 2021 exam date was done on the official website itself, via an official notice. It reads, “Based on the mandate given by the KUPECA, COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET-2021) will be conducted on Sunday the 20th June 2021 for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutes.”

The notice also states that there are more than 150 unaided engineering colleges under COMEDK and these shall allocate seats bases on a single common entrance test, followed by a centeralized counselling.

Important Details About The Examination:

COMEDK UGET 2021 is held for admission in BE / B.Tech courses in institutes that come under the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK).

To take admission in the B.Arch course, candidates have to qualify NATA / JEE Main paper 2a or 2b scores and the appear for centeralized counselling process.

COMEDK will be held in online mode across various centers in the nation. As per last year, the paper is set in the English language only.

The exam has 180 MCQ type questions of 01 marks each. The candidates have to complete the exam in 3 hours, and there is no negative marking in COMEDK.

Eligibility:

For applying to the UG Engineering admission, candidates must have passed class 12th exam.

The candidates must have studied Physics, Mathematics, and English as compulsory subjects at the 10+2 level and passed in all the subjects, individually.

Candidates must also have scored at least 45% marks (40% for the SC/ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka) in aggregate in the compulsory subjects.

To apply for the B.Arch admission:

Candidates must have passed in the Class 12th exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Candidates should have scored at least 50% marks in each of the subjects individually and also 50% as minimum aggregate.

SC/ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka must have secured 45% marks individually and 45% marks in aggregate.