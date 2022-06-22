COMEDK Answer Key 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, (COMEDK) will release the COMEDK 2022 Answer Key today, June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Under Graduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses( COMEDK UGET-2022) exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of the consortium – comedk.org. As per the official notification, the candidates can raise objections against the preliminary COMEDK Answer Key till June 24, 2022.Also Read - HPCL Recruitment Notification Out on hindustanpetroleum.com; Apply From June 23

After the objection window is closed, the authorities will release the final COMEDK Answer Key. It is to be noted that the candidates can raise objections till 5:00 PM on June 24, 2022."Final Answer Keys with candidate response sheets will be published on 30th June 2022. Test Score card will be available from 5th July 2022," reads the official notice.

COMEDK 2022: Check Important Dates

Provisional COMEDK 2022 Answer Key: June 22, 2022

Final COMEDK 2022 Answer Key: June 24, 2022

COMEDK 2022 Result: July 5, 2022