COMEDK Answer Key 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, (COMEDK) will release the COMEDK 2022 Answer Key today, June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Under Graduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses( COMEDK UGET-2022) exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of the consortium – comedk.org. As per the official notification, the candidates can raise objections against the preliminary COMEDK Answer Key till June 24, 2022.Also Read - HPCL Recruitment Notification Out on hindustanpetroleum.com; Apply From June 23
After the objection window is closed, the authorities will release the final COMEDK Answer Key. It is to be noted that the candidates can raise objections till 5:00 PM on June 24, 2022.”Final Answer Keys with candidate response sheets will be published on 30th June 2022. Test Score card will be available from 5th July 2022,” reads the official notice. Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1050 Management Trainee Posts From June 23| Check Eligibility, Selection Here
COMEDK 2022: Check Important Dates
- Provisional COMEDK 2022 Answer Key: June 22, 2022
- Final COMEDK 2022 Answer Key: June 24, 2022
- COMEDK 2022 Result: July 5, 2022
COMEDK 2022: How to Download COMEDK Answer Key 2022?
- Go to the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka(COMEDK) at comedk.org.
- On the homepage, click on the link for Candidate Login.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.
- Click on the link that reads, “COMEDK Answer Key 2022.”
- Download the COMEDK Answer key PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.
This year, COMEDK UGET-2022 was held on June 19. The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 was held in two shifts. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of COMEDK. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for IT Professionals Posts Before July 07| Check Notification, Application Link Here