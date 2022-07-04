COMEDK 2022 Result Date Update: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will declare the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses(COMEDK-UGET 2022) tomorrow, July 05, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the COMEDK 2022 Scorecard from the official website, comedk.org. “Test Score Card will be available in Candidate Login from 11 AM of 5th July 2022,” reads the official statement. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter the application sequence number/ User Id and password.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 CA Specialist Officers Posts Before July 19| Read Details Here

This year, COMEDK-UGET and Uni-Gauge were held on June 19, 2022. The examinations were held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The evening shift was between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the scorecard.

COMEDK 2022: How to Download COMEDK UGET/Uni-Gauge 2022 Scorecard?

Visit the official website, comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the login option.

Enter the login credentials such as application sequence number/ User Id and password.

Your COMEDK 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-Gauge 2022 Test Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK).

COMEDK Test Score Card Date Time Update: One can access the COMEDK 2022 Result and COMEDK 2022 Scorecard from 11:00 AM.