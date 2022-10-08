New Delhi: As per the latest update, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK has released the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today. The candidates who had applied for the Engineering process can now download and check the result from the official website, comedk.org. The candidates must note that the board had earlier released mock allotment result on October 4, 2022.Also Read - COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared at comedk.org; Know Steps To Download

The candidates must also note that those had appeared for the COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test and qualified for the exam were eligible to register for the COMEDK UGET Counseling 2022. These candidates can download the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result which has been released today.

Here are some of the key details:

The candidates who have been allotted their seats in Round 1 will have to report to the colleges from October 8, 2022 from 3 pm to 12 pm with their allotment letter and the required documents.

The documents list has been put up on the website under counseling details 2022.

The surrender facility for candidates will begin from October 8 and end on October 13, 2022 till 3 pm.

COMEDK 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can download the COMEDK 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result