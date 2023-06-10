COMEDK Results 2023 LIVE: COMEDK UGET Scorecard, Rank at comedk.org Shortly; Direct Link Here

Home

COMEDK UGET Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to declare the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses(COMEDK-UGET 2023) today, June 10, 2023. Registered candidates can download the COMEDK UGET 2023 Scorecard and COMEDK UGET 2023 Rank from the official website, comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2023 was conducted on May 28 in two sessions. The scorecard was released today at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on COMEDK UGET Results 2023 Date, COMEDK UGET Marks, COMEDK UGET Results 2023 Topper List, COMEDK UGET 2023 Rank, Official Website, download link, and others.

