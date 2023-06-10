ZEE Sites

  • COMEDK Results 2023 LIVE: COMEDK UGET Scorecard, Rank at comedk.org Shortly; Direct Link Here
COMEDK Results 2023 LIVE: COMEDK UGET Scorecard, Rank at comedk.org Shortly; Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Registered candidates can download the COMEDK UGET 2023 Scorecard and COMEDK UGET 2023 Rank from the official website, comedk.org.

Updated: June 10, 2023 9:18 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

COMEDK Results 2023 LIVE: COMEDK UGET Scorecard, Rank at comedk.org .

COMEDK UGET Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to declare the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses(COMEDK-UGET 2023) today, June 10, 2023. Registered candidates can download the COMEDK UGET 2023 Scorecard and COMEDK UGET 2023 Rank from the official website, comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2023 was conducted on May 28 in two sessions. The scorecard was released today at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on COMEDK UGET Results 2023 Date, COMEDK UGET  Marks, COMEDK UGET Results 2023 Topper List, COMEDK UGET 2023 Rank, Official Website, download link, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:22 AM IST

    COMEDK Results 2023 LIVE: COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam

    COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam: May 28, 2023

    (Morning Session/slot: 9:00 AM to 12 Noon)

    (Afternoon Session/slot: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

  • 9:21 AM IST

    COMEDK Results 2023 LIVE: Official Website to Check COMEDK UGET Scorecard, Rank

    comedk.org.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    COMEDK Results 2023 LIVE: COMEDK UGET Scorecard, Rank Release Date And Time

    Publishing of Test score card/Ranks : 11 am, 10 June 2023

  • 9:18 AM IST

    COMEDK Results 2023 LIVE: COMEDK UGET Scorecard, Rank Release Date And Time

    The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to declare the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses(COMEDK-UGET 2023) today, June 10, 2023.

    The scorecard was released today at 11:00 AM.

