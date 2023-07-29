Home

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At comedk.org

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka recently announced the allotment results in the KKR category for the COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1.

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the allotment results for the COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1. The aspirants can check and download their seat allocation on the official website of COMEDK – comedk.org. The students from the Karnataka and Kerala regions have been assigned seats in Round 2 Phase 1 allotment. Those selected should confirm their admission by paying the fee till 4 PM on July 31. The confirmed candidates have the option to cancel their seats until August 1.

After locking in their seats, the students need to visit their designated colleges by August 1. When they report to the college the candidates should carry a printout of the online allotment letter and the fee receipt.

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Check

Visit the official website- comedk.org. As you reach the homepage, click on the link ‘Round 2 phase 1 allotment result (KKR category)’. Once the new window opens, you need to log in using your credentials such i.e. application number and password. After finishing up, click on the submit button. As you click the button the COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will open in front of you. Check the details and download the result for future use.

COMEDK Counselling 2023: Documents Required

When students go for the counselling, they need to carry a few original documents including their COMEDK admit card, a valid identification like PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driver’s license. They will also need proof of the student’s birth date, a class 12 mark sheet, and their domicile certificate.

COMEDK Counselling 2023:

A total 153 COMEDK-affiliated institutions, along with 55 private, and self-funded universities admit students on the basis of the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test. Under the COMEDK, 22,000 seats are available.

The COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 was conducted on May 28 this year. The final result was declared on June 10.

