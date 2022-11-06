COMEDK UGCET 2022 Round 3 Registration Schedule Out at comedk.org | Details Here

The round 3 choice filling and fee payment will be available from November 14 and will end on November 16.

COMEDK UGCET 2022 Round 3 Registration Schedule

COMEDK UGET counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 3 dates. According to the dates announced by the Consortium, the COMEDK round three choice filling will be available from November 10 through November 11, and the seat allocation will be released on November 14.

The round 3 choice filling and fee payment will be available from November 14 and will end on November 16. Candidates can report to the allotted college from November 14 to November 17.

COMEDK round 3 2022 counselling: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Go to the official website at comedk.org

Click on the “Login” tab

Key in your application number and password.

Fill choice and take print for future reference.