COMEDK UGET 2021: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Sunday declared the Round 2 Phase 1 Allotment result for UGET 2021 on its official website, comedk.org. "Last Date to make Decision and Payment for Round2 Phase1 Engineering and Architecture Allotment (HKR/TULU/TELUGU Seats) is: 5:00 PM of 13 Dec 2021," reads an official statement posted on the official website of COMEDK. In other words, shortlisted candidates will have to pay fees for the second round phase 1 seat allotment till December 13 (5 PM). Note, the concerned exam authority is conducting the COMEDK UGET 2021 Round 2 counselling in two phases.

COMEDK UGET 2021: How to check Round 2 Phase 1 Allotment result for UGET 2021

Visit the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the Counselling section.

Now click on the concerned seat allotment list link.

COMEDK UGET Seat Allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the seat allotment letter.

Note, candidates who either accepted and upgraded or rejected/upgraded or participated in the first round of the second phase of COMEDK 2021 Counselling and were not allotted any seats are eligible to appear for the second round.