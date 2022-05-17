COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the correction window for the Under Graduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses( COMEDK UGET-2022) today, May 17. Candidates can edit/ make changes to their COMEDK UGET 2022 application form by visiting the official website of comedk.org. Applicants can make changes in their application form till 11:55 PM of May 19, 2022.Also Read - MBSE HSLC Result 2022: Mizoram Class 10 Result Declared; Here's How to Download at mbse.edu.in

The COMEDK UGET-2022 will be held on June 19. The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts. The morning session will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Also Read - PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For 238 Posts Till June 15| Check Eligibility, Application Fee Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to edit the application form. Also Read - TANCET 2022 Result Date Announced by Anna University; Check Details Here

Steps to Edit COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of COMEDK, www.comedk.org.

Click on the Login option.

A new webpage will open.

Enter the application number and password.

The COMEDK UGET 2022 Application form will be displayed on the screen

will be displayed on the screen Look for the link that reads, “ Edit COMEDK UGET 2022 Application form.”

Make necessary corrections in the COMEDK application form .

. Finally, submit the application form.

Alternatively, aspirants can click on the link given below to edit the application form.

The COMEDK test will be computer-based and will be conducted on an all-India basis across the country. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of COMEDK.