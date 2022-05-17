COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the correction window for the Under Graduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses( COMEDK UGET-2022) today, May 17. Candidates can edit/ make changes to their COMEDK UGET 2022 application form by visiting the official website of comedk.org. Applicants can make changes in their application form till 11:55 PM of May 19, 2022.Also Read - MBSE HSLC Result 2022: Mizoram Class 10 Result Declared; Here's How to Download at mbse.edu.in
The COMEDK UGET-2022 will be held on June 19. The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts. The morning session will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to edit the application form.
Steps to Edit COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Form?
- Visit the official website of COMEDK, www.comedk.org.
- Click on the Login option.
- A new webpage will open.
- Enter the application number and password.
- The COMEDK UGET 2022 Application form will be displayed on the screen
- Look for the link that reads, “Edit COMEDK UGET 2022 Application form.”
- Make necessary corrections in the COMEDK application form.
- Finally, submit the application form.
Alternatively, aspirants can click on the link given below to edit the application form.
The COMEDK test will be computer-based and will be conducted on an all-India basis across the country. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of COMEDK.