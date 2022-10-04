COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to declare the mock allotment result today October 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Eligible candidates can download the COMDEK UGET Mock Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. It is to be noted that candidates will not have any decision making button for mock allotment.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Provide Answer Sheet to NEET Candidate, Madras High Court Tells NTA

As per the schedule, eligible candidates will also have the provision to change/edit preference in round-1 COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling from October 4 to 3:00 PM of October 6, 2022. After verifying UGET 2022 mock allotment results, candidates can edit/ reorder/ delete/ add preferences.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result: Check Important Dates

Mock Allotment: 02 pm, 04 Oct 2022

Provision to change/edit preference in Choice Filling (ROUND 1) Start Date: 02 pm, 04 Oct 2022

Provision to change/edit preference in Choice Filling (ROUND 1) End Date: 03 pm, 06 Oct 2022

How to Download COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the credentials and click on the submit option.

Your COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.