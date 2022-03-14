COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the online registration process for the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam. Candidates interested in joining the BE/ Btech Courses in Karnataka can register themselves for the UGET 2022 exam by visiting the official website —www.comedk.org.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 458 Posts to Begin Soon at psc.cg.gov.in| Here's How to Apply
The COMEDK's Under Graduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses(UGET-2022) will be held on June 19, 2022. The last date to submit the COMEDK UGET 2022 application form is May 2, 2022.
COMEDK UGET 2022: Step by Step to fill the application process
- Go to the official website of COMEDK, www.comedk.org.
- Click on the link that reads, “Click here to Register/Login for Engineering Application.”
- A new window will open.
- Now click on the REGISTER/LOGIN option.
- New candidates need to register first by clicking on the “New Candidate Registration” option.
- Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.
- Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.
- Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.
- Download the COMEDK UGET 2022 application form for future use.
To know more about the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, refer to the prospectus given below.