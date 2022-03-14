COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the online registration process for the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam. Candidates interested in joining the BE/ Btech Courses in Karnataka can register themselves for the UGET 2022 exam by visiting the official website —www.comedk.org.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 458 Posts to Begin Soon at psc.cg.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

The COMEDK's Under Graduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses(UGET-2022) will be held on June 19, 2022. The last date to submit the COMEDK UGET 2022 application form is May 2, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Step by Step to fill the application process

Go to the official website of COMEDK, www.comedk.org.

Click on the link that reads, “ Click here to Register/Login for Engineering Application .”

.” A new window will open.

Now click on the REGISTER/LOGIN option.

option. New candidates need to register first by clicking on the “ New Candidate Registration” option.

option. Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

Download the COMEDK UGET 2022 application form for future use.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, refer to the prospectus given below.