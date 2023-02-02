COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Calendar Released on comdek.org, Registrations From This Date

Home

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam date.

COMEDK UGET 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam date. COMEDK UGCET application process will begin from February 15, 2023. The candidates who are willing to appear for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses can apply between the scheduled dates on the official website– comedk.org.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023 is April 24.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Key Details

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 Entrance Exam will be held on May 28, 2023, for the registered candidates.

COMEDK 2023 result will be issued after provisional and final answer keys on June 10, 2023 at 11 am.

Candidates applying for COMEDK 2023 will be required to pay Rs 1800 application fee.

It is important to note that the students applying for the COMEDK 2023 should have qualified second PUC or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent exam.

The General Merit candidates should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks (40% in respect of SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State) in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and should have passed these subjects.

COMEDK UGET 2023 will be a computer-based test and over 65 thousand students are expected to register for the exam based on the previous trends.