COMEDK UGET 2023 Final Answer Key Released at comedk.org, Check Important Details Here

The COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam took place on May 28. The COMEDK Rank Card for 2023 will be released on June 10.

New Delhi: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka on Tuesday released the final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam. The candidates who have appeared for the COMDEK UGET 2023 can now check the final answer key and download the same for the official website of the board i.e. comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Know how to check the result

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results:

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Click on the COMDEK UGET 2023 final answer key

Key in your login details

Your final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

