COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2021 Released: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit cards for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET – 2021) on the official website — comedk.org — on Monday, August 30, 2021. The candidates who have applied for the exam can download their test admission ticket (TAT) online at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2021, at various centres.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021 Till October, Demand Students as Exam Date Too Close to CBSE, ICAR, Other Exams

“Test Admission Ticket (TAT) is now available in candidate’s login to download. The last day to download TAT is 13th September 2021. Please write to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org for any queries,” the information available on the official website reads. Also Read - COMEDK UGET Counselling 2020: 3rd Round Seat Allotment Results Out at comedk.org, Details Here

How to download COMEDK UGET admit card 2021?

Go to the official website — comedk.org On the homepage click on the link which reads “Login” It will direct to a new page of the COMEDK You need to enter your application number and password Your COMEDK admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the COMEDK UGET admit card 2021 for future reference.

Candidates can also download their COMEDK UGET admit card 2021 through the direct link provided below. Also Read - Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2020 Results Declared at comedk.org | Check Score, Toppers List Here

Direct link to download COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2021