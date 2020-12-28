The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) have officially declared the COMEDK UGET 2020 Seat Allotment Result today for the 3rd Round, as per the latest updates. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of the institute i.e. comedk.org. Also Read - Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2020 Results Declared at comedk.org | Check Score, Toppers List Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. comedk.org

Step 2: Find and Click on link for Engineering Candidates Login

Step 3: Log onto the portal using your User Id or Application Number and Password

Step 4: Your COMEDK UGET 2020 Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Result Provisional Allotment Letter if available

Step 6: Take printout for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also check their individual allotment results online by clicking on the direct link provided below.

Check COMEDK UGET Counselling Result 2020 – Direct Link (Available Now)

The exam authority has published separate merit lists have been released for bachelors in engineering (BTech) and bachelors in Architecture (BArch). The candidates who have been shortlisted for admission can now complete the application process by applying to their respective colleges.