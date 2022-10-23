COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 2 phase 2 choice filling process for general category (engineering seats) tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Eligible General Merit (GM) category candidates can fill the same by visiting the official website at comedk.org. The last date to change /edit preferences in the choice filling form is till October 27. As per the schedule, the round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result (GM Seats) will be declared on October 29. One can check the detailed schedule, and steps to fill choices here.Also Read - ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 25

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 2 Phase 2 Schedule (GM Category ): Check Important Dates Here

Provision to change/edit preferences in choice filling form 3 PM of 24th Oct 2022 to 2 PM of 27th Oct 2022
Publication of Round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result (GM Seats) 11 AM of 29th Oct 2022
Decision Making and Fee payment for General Merit (GM)candidates of Round 2 October 29 (11:00 AM) – November 3 (1:00 PM) Reporting to allotted Colleges 11 AM of 29th Oct 2022 to 4 PM of 03rd Nov 2022

HOW TO FILL CHOICES FOR COMEDK UGET 2022 ROUND 2 PHASE 2 COUNSELLING?

Visit the official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling choice-filling.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Now, Change /edit preferences in the choice filling form.

Submit the choices in the order of reference for allotment

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can reserve their seats and make payment from 11 AM of October 29 to 1:00 PM on November 3.They are advised to go through the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) for the latest updates.