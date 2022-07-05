COMEDK 2022 Latest Update: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the result for the Undergraduate Entrance Test For Engineering Courses(COMEDK-UGET 2022), today July 05, 2022. Registered candidates can download the COMEDK 2022 Scorecard from the official website, comedk.org. The scorecard was released today at 11:00 AM.Also Read - UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Recruitment Notification 2022 Out on upsssc.gov.in; Apply From Aug 08

Candidates must enter the application sequence number/ User Id and password to download the COMEDK UGET scorecard. COMEDK-UGET and Uni-Gauge were held in two shifts on June 19, 2022. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the scorecard.

How to Download COMEDK UGET/Uni-Gauge 2022 Scorecard?

Visit the official website, comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the “ COMEDK UGET 2022 Scorecard ” option.

” option. Enter the login credentials such as application sequence number/ User Id and password.

Your COMEDK 2022 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-Gauge 2022 Test Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that COMEDK UGET 2022 final answer key and the candidate's response sheet can be downloaded from the official website. Note, successful candidates will have to appear for the counselling and admission process. For more details, check the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK).