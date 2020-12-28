The government is planning to implement a Common Aptitude Test for admission in all central universities including Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) starting academic session 2021-2022. Also Read - JNU Entrance Exam Result 2020 to be Released Anytime Soon; When And Where to Check

The government decided to implement a single entrance test in accordance with the proposals put forward by the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 which was passed by the Union Cabinet recently. Also Read - IGNOU OPENMAT Result 2020 Declared | Find Direct Links to Check MBA & PhD Entrance Exams Scores Here

The high-aptitude entrance test is most likely to come into effect shortly before admissions for the undergraduate courses open for the next academic year in all central universities across India. Also Read - NEET 2020: UP Scrap Dealer's Son Clears Medical Entrance Test in 9th Attempt | Read His Story

According to reports, a seven-member committee was set up to recommend the implementation and modalities of the Common Aptitude Test, on the basis of which students will be granted admissions in colleges.

The reports said the entrance test will be held by National Testing Agency (NTA) and it will be mandatory for all candidates seeking admissions in undergrad programmes in universities like DU.

The Common Aptitude Test will eliminate the need to apply and travel for separate entrances each year.

The exam will be computer-based test with components of general assessment and subject-specific. Along with subject-specific assessment, language, logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude of the students will be tested.

The initial recommendations included proposals for conducting the entrance exam twice a year. However, for the 2021-22 academic session, the entrance test is proposed to be conducted once a year. The students will have the option of appearing for the entrance exams for more than a year.