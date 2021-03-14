CET Exam: In good news for government job aspirants, a Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted by the centre across the country from this year onwards to screen and shortlist candidates for central government jobs. The first-of-a-kind test is likely to be held around September this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The government has also constituted National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which will conduct the CET recruitment test for government jobs. Also Read - MHT CET Law 2020 Revised Counselling Schedule Released at mahacet.org | Details Here

Here’s all you need to know about Common Eligibility Test (CET) for govt jobs recruitment:

1) Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, “As a major boon for the youth, particularly the government job aspirants, a Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted across the country from this year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs.”

2) Singh called this a “path-breaking transformational reform” and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

3) National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be a multi-agency body which will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group B and C (non-technical) posts. Singh also pointed out that the NRA will be an independent, autonomous organisation responsible for shortlisting candidates for certain categories for which recruitment is carried through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

4) This reform will also benefit women and Divyang candidates as well as those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to different centres.

5) The reform won’t affect the existing central recruiting agencies like SSC, RRBs and IBPS as they would continue with their specific recruitment drives based on their requirements. The CET will only be the test for preliminary screening of candidates for the jobs.