Common Eligibility Test Latest News: The Central government on Tuesday made a big announcement on Common Eligibility Test (CET) and said the CET for job aspirants will be conducted across the country from early 2022 to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to Central government jobs.

Giving further details, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the initiative from the Centre will be undertaken with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to Central Government jobs. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy in Indian Railways, Selection Without Examination,10th Pass, Apply Soon

Saying that such test was scheduled to take off before the end of this year, the Union minister said is likely to get delayed on account of COVID pandemic.

A Common Eligibility Test (CET) for job aspirants will be conducted across the country from early 2022 to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to Central government jobs: Union Minister Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/bWC5XGPGAq — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

The minister further added that the Common Entrance Test is a path-breaking reform carried out by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) to bring about “Ease of Recruitment” for young job aspirants.

“This landmark reform is also a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deep and sensitive concern for the youths and his keenness to provide level playing field and equal opportunity to youth across the country,” Singh added.

He also said that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting Common Eligibility Test has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet.

“The NRA will conduct CET to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in Government sector for which recruitment is presently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS),” he said.