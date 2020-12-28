New Delhi: In a major boon for youths seeking government employment, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted online across the country from next year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to select central government jobs. Also Read - AICTE Extends Last Date for Engineering Admissions 2020 Till December 31, Details Here

"The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting Common Eligibility Test has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet," Singh, who is the Minister of State for Personnel, said.

He further added that the NRA will be a multi-agency body which will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group-B and C (non-technical) posts.

He also highlighted that the most significant feature of this reform is that every district in the country will have at least one examination centre which would greatly enhance access to the candidates living in far-flung areas.

Saying that this reform will provide a level-playing field to every candidate, he said none of the job aspirants is at disadvantage and has an equal opportunity regardless of his or her background or socio-economic status.

“This will also be a huge benefit to women and divyang candidates as well as those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to multiple centres,” the minister said.

He also pointed out that NRA will be an independent autonomous organisation responsible for shortlisting candidates for certain categories the recruitment for which is carried through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), State Selection Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

(With inputs from PTI)