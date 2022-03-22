New Delhi: Introducing a new admission process for the upcoming academic session, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced, which is now mandatory for undergraduate admission at any of the 45 central universities in the country. UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the central universities will have to use CUET scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes this year and not the Class 12 marks. He said the CUET, in all likelihood, will be conducted in the first week of July.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: Application Begins; Check List of Documents, Direct Link, Other Details Here

He said the common entrance test will provide equal opportunities to students from across boards, especially to those from the northeast and rural areas. The CUET is also expected to reduce financial burden on parents and students, as candidates will only have to write one exam. The state universities, private uthe Central University Entrance Test (CUET)niversities and deemed to be universities can also use CUET scores for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions if they want, Kumar said. The Delhi University and some other universities have already announced that they will only admit students to undergraduate courses on the basis of CUET. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Rescheduled. Check Revised Dates Here

About postgraduate programmes, Kumar said there are many universities that have adopted the CUET while there are some that conduct their own exams. The universities will have flexibility to opt for CUET as of now. “We hope that all the universities adopt the CUET for postgraduate programmes,” he said. Also Read - CMAT 2022: Management Test on April 9, NTA Releases Full Schedule | Here’s How to Apply

What is the CUET Exam?

The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is a modified version of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) and now all 45 central universities funded by the UGC will have to implement it mandatorily. The CUET is being introduced for the coming academic session after the announcement of the new National Education Policy (NEP), which advocates the need for an entrance test for university admissions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts entrance tests such as JEE (Main) and UGC-NET, will also conduct the CUET from the 2022-23 academic year. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes. The NTA will soon release the detailed guidelines regarding CUET.

The entrance exam for all central universities will most likely be held in the first week of July. It will be a computer-based test that will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be able to write one language, two domain-specific papers and the general test. In the second shift, candidates can write the remaining four domain-specific subjects and section 1B. However, it’s not clear whether CUET will be conducted on a single day or multiple days.

What will be the format of the CUET exam?

The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT. However, a student’s board exam marks will no longer have any role in determining her admission to a college or a programme. The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test, and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.

The options are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Section 1B is optional and for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section 1A. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc. Under the domain-specific subjects, a candidate can choose up to a maximum of six domains that they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level. Some of the domains are anthropology, accounting, book-keeping, etc.

There are some universities that have a general test as eligibility criteria for admission to even domain-specific courses so that is a part of the CUET, informed UGC Chairman Kumar. He further stated that the reservation policy of the universities will not be impacted due to the CUET.

The universities will be allowed to conduct practical and interviews for courses like music, fine arts, theatre, along with CUET. “The institutes can accord certain weightage to practical for such courses,” he said. He also said there would not be any centralised counselling after CUET this year. The universities will have their own counselling.

“The universities can enrol candidates for the general seats as well as for the reserved seats on the basis of CUET scores. It will not impact the existing admission and reservation policy that are in accordance with the Ordinances of the varsity,” he said. Explaining further, he said if a university has a certain percentage of seats reserved for local students, it will be able to retain that. “But these students will also have to take admission through CUET,” he added.

Central Universities like Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) reserve half of their seats for the minority students. Both the universities are yet to take a call on CUET. According to an AMU official, they will take a call on the CUET once they receive any communication from the UGC.

Similarly, an official from Jamia Millia Islamia said they have not yet decided on CUET and will wait for an official communication from the UGC. The university had also constituted a committee of some officials to study how CUET can be conducted for admission to the varsity. Kumar also said foreign students will continue to be admitted in accordance with the existing practice the universities have on supernumerary basis.