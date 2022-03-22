CUET: In the new admission process starting this year, all central universities will have to admit students for undergraduate courses via Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The new rule is set to come into force from the upcoming academic year (2022-2023). This means Class 12 result will not be the eligibility criteria for students taking admission in undergraduate courses as they will now have to undergo an entrance test – CUET.Also Read - JNU Admissions 2022-23: Admissions for JNU's Next Academic Session to be Conducted Through CUET

“From the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes,” UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said in an announcement on Monday.

When will be the CUET be conducted

The UGC said the application process for undergraduate CUET will commence from the first week of April. Meanwhile, the entrance test – CUET- for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be conducted in the first week of July.

CUET: Will Class 12 marks hold any weight for undergraduate admissions

According to the UGC, students will be admitted to central universities for undergraduate courses from upcoming academic year (2022-2023) via CUET and not Class 12 result. This means Class 12 result will not be the primary criteria for admissions in central universities for undergraduate courses.

CUET: What will be the syllabus of the entrance exam

Students need to know that the syllabus of the entrance exam – CUET – for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be based on NCERT syllabus of Class 12.

Language options for CUET

CUET, the computerised exam, will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kanada, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

CUET: What will be the format of the entrance test

The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice. Section 1B is optional and for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section 1A. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc, UGC chairman Kumar said.

Under the domain-specific subjects, a candidate can choose up to a maximum of six domains that they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level, Kumar said. Some of the domains are anthropology, accounting, book-keeping, etc. There are some universities that have general test as eligibility criteria for admission to even domain-specific courses so that is a part of the CUET.

The universities will be allowed to conduct practical and interviews for courses like music, fine arts, theatre, along with CUET.

The CUET will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be able to write one language, two domain-specific papers and the general test. In the second shift, candidates can write the remaining four domain-specific subjects and section 1B, Kumar said.

He said the common entrance test will provide equal opportunities to students from across boards, especially to those from the northeast and rural areas.

Will reservations in varsities affect due to CUET

The UGC chairman said the reservation policy of the universities will not be impacted due to the CUET. “The universities can enroll candidates for the general seats as well as for the reserved seats on the basis of CUET scores. It will not impact the existing admission and reservation policy that are in accordance with the Ordinances of the varsity,” UGC chairman Kumar said.

Central Universities like Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) reserve half of their seats for the minority students. Both the universities are yet to take a call on CUET.

According to an AMU official, they will take a call on the CUET once they receive any communication from the UGC. Similarly, an official from the Jamia Millia Islamia said they have not yet decided on CUET and will wait for an official communication from the UGC. The university had also constituted a committee of some officials to study how CUET can be conducted for admission to the varsity.

What about admission of foreign students in central universities

Foreign students will continue to be admitted in accordance with the existing practice the universities have on supernumerary basis, UGC chairman Kumar said.